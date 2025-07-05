FREE PODCAST 7/5 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Dehnel talk Fyter Fest night two including Jericho-Cassidy, Page & Omega vs. Private Party, live callers, mailbag (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel. They talk with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest Night 2” special including Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega vs. Private Party, SCU vs. Dark Order, announcements from Taz and Nyla Rose, and more with live callers and emails.

