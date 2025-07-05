FREE PODCAST 7/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Reality TV veteran Jonny Fairplay with Tough Enough talk including dissecting format, production, how reality TV is fake, how to improve that season (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-2-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former “Survivor” contestant and TNA manager Jonny Fairplay with Tough Enough talk for the entire show, including reality TV veteran Fairplay dissecting the format, the production, how reality TV is fake, how to improve that season, predictions, and more.
