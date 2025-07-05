Goto to miss G1 Climax 35, NJPW announces match to determine final A block entrant

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NJPW World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto has been removed from the G1 Climax 35 tournament due to an elbow injury he suffered during his IWGP World Hvt. Championship title defense against Zack Sabre Jr. on June 29 at Tanahashi Jam.

NJPW initially announced he was off the July 4 Soul event after Tanahashi Jam due to an elbow injury. It was then announced today that he has been ruled out of the entire G1 Climax 35 tournament because of the same elbow injury. The company also announced that the last participant in the A Block would be determined by a Gauntlet match that would see Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Chase Owens at the July 6 Soul event.

Here are the current G1 Climax 35 blocks:

A Block

Hirooki Goto (out)

Oleg Boltin

Yuya Uemura

Yota Tsuji

David Finlay

Evil

Sanada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Callum Newman

Ryohei Oiwa

B Block

El Phantasmo

Shota Umino

Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Great-O-Khan

Gabe Kidd

Ren Narita

Konosuke Takeshita

Drilla Moloney

Yoshi-Hashi