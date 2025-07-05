WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (7/4): Cody-Drew-Orton face-off, Women’s Triple Threat Tag Qualifier, Trish and Tiffany and Jade, Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Fenix, Solo vs. Fatu

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the July 4th edition of Smackdown, we were given our freedom from the three hour monstrosities of the last several months! With the arrival of the two hour runtime, the show moves with a new speed again. There were still elements of filler, but not nearly as egregious as when the show was stretched. Many of the angles still feel flat, although there were some surprises in the men’s tag division that promise excitement for the future. As always, I’m Chris Adams and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed!

CODY, DREW, AND ORTON FACE OFF: HIT

While I am growing tired of the catchphrases that open everybody’s promo, I’m glad Cody Rhodes asked us what we wanted to talk about. The tension between him and his mentor Randy Orton is palpable and promises an explosion when the pressure cooker is finally released.

We’re not quite sure who is going to stay the course or who is going to break bad first, which makes this tension so delicious. It’s not time for Cody to turn, but when it happens, it’s going to hurt.

I love Drew McIntyre inserting himself into this feud, and I believe that when he and Cody finally face off, it’s going to be a fantastic match. Also, perhaps the biggest hit of the night was Drew’a shirt. We’ve all been bored at work at some point in our lives, so I’m glad someone has found a way to make money off of it!

WOMEN’S TAG TEAM MATCH: MISS

Charlotte Flair is unwatchable in her promos and backstage segments. While I acknowledge her importance in professional wrestling, she is unenjoyable as it stands now. When standing next to Alexa Bliss, she looks even worse.

Bliss is effortlessly natural, and she was the star of the night. Did you catch her getting the biggest pop of that match? She moves with ferocity, like a jaguar. B-Fab and Michin are still some of my favorites, but even they tonight slipped. Michin herself face planted after a dive. It is frustrating that real tag teams can’t get ahead when pairs like Flair and Bliss are staged together in what appears to be merely an attempt to rehab Flair’s image.

TRISH AND EVOLUTION: MISS

I don’t need to belabor the point, but it is a significant miss to return to the well of Trish Stratus when there are so many women on the roster who could be featured on a card dedicated to women’s excellence in professional wrestling.

MEN’S TAG TEAM MATCH: HIT

This match feels like something ripped from a comic book in the best possible way. Four men forced to come together against an evil threatening the safety of all. And it really works! This is by far the most enjoyable match of the Wyatt Sicks I’ve seen. It feels like they finally have chemistry and direction.

Dexter Lumis is not making botch after botch. It finally feels like an actual identity. Feared monsters they are, not the broken anti-heroes. Positioning them this way in a match against all the tag teams feels less about a battle between good and evil in a moral sense and more like a battle between true power and weakness. This was a phenomenally good wrestling match, and a fun way to spend a Friday night.

FRAXION VS. ANDRADE & FENIX: HIT

An amazing display of choreographed violence, with four flyers who decided to show the world what incredible tag team wrestling looks like. I delight in Andrade getting the pin, but I also hate that the undefeated streak of Fraxiom came to an end.

It’s obvious Triple H sees great things in them, as he has booked them so strongly since their arrival. Nathan Frazer moves with chaotic speed, like the Flash after too much coffee. Axiom is fluid, precise, and to be both feared and marveled at.

I initially questioned the pairing of Andrade and Rey Fenix. However, it resulted in a miracle, as their work together feels like a hand in a glove. This is the best wrestling match of the night and it was incredibly fun to watch.

THE MAIN EVENT: MISS

Triple H needs to recognize that Solo Sikoa’s Family Tree resembles a poor imitation of the Bloodline, especially compared to Sikoa’s initial continuance of it. Sikoa standing tall with the United States Championship over a man it took four people to defeat does not convey dominance or power; rather, it comes off as pathetic, making the family tree appear ineffective and weak.

The match itself was decent, but there were no standout sequences of compelling wrestling worth highlighting. J.C. Mateo continues to seem out of place, as his character remains underdeveloped and has yet to reach a level of true personhood.

This match reflects many of the issues in the current WWE product. Many storylines feel directionless, and this one is no exception. Adding more family members to an already convoluted family saga dilutes the enjoyment of its surprises. How much family infighting must we endure in the main event of wrestling shows? Wouldn’t these families benefit more from therapy?