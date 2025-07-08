News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (7/8): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 8, 2025

When: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont)
  • Hank & Tank vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project – Gauntlet match
  • Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey
  • Ava to announce more WWE Evolution battle royal participants

