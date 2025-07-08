NXT PREVIEW (7/8): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont)
- Hank & Tank vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project – Gauntlet match
- Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Ava to announce more WWE Evolution battle royal participants
