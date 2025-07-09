FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Charlotte’s essay on her challenges in recent years, SNME and Evolution preview, Tony Khan Q&A, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

A preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with a focus on the pros and cons of the possible outcomes of the Gunther vs. Goldberg match

A preview of WWE Evolution with a look at the array of title matches including Trish Stratus being “gifted” a match and whether it feels justified

A preview of NXT Great American Bash with a focus on Oba Femi, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints

A look at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV on Friday night

Analysis of Tony Khan’s media Q&A including ROH, the Unified Title’s future, Britt Baker, All In attendance, and more

Thoughts on Charlotte’s touching Player’s Tribune article on the ups and down of her public and personal life in recent years

