FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Charlotte’s essay on her challenges in recent years, SNME and Evolution preview, Tony Khan Q&A, more (160 min.)

July 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • A preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with a focus on the pros and cons of the possible outcomes of the Gunther vs. Goldberg match
  • A preview of WWE Evolution with a look at the array of title matches including Trish Stratus being “gifted” a match and whether it feels justified
  • A preview of NXT Great American Bash with a focus on Oba Femi, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints
  • A look at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV on Friday night
  • Analysis of Tony Khan’s media Q&A including ROH, the Unified Title’s future, Britt Baker, All In attendance, and more
  • Thoughts on Charlotte’s touching Player’s Tribune article on the ups and down of her public and personal life in recent years

