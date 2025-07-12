FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Krol talk Mox vs. Cage for AEW Title, Kenny and Cody hint at being heels, Tully scouts, Vickie, live callers, mailbag (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol. They talked with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite’s “Fight for the Fallen” including Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for AEW Title, Kenny Omega and Cody tease heel turns, Tully Blanchard scouting could give hints at a future Horsemen-like faction, Vickie Guerrero revealed as Nyla Rose’s manager, Nightmare Sisters, fans without masks clustering in the stands, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO