WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT LIVE REPORT: Lindberg’s Live Report on Gunther vs. Goldberg, LA Knight vs. Rollins, Orton vs. McIntyre, Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, more.

SATURDAY NIGHT MAIN EVENT REPORT

JULY 12, 2025

STATE FARM ARENA – ATLANTA, GA

AIRED ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

-Joe Tessitore’s voice welcomed the audience as shots of the State Farm Arena were shown from afar. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman are shown entering the arena. LA Knight, Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre, Jelly Roll & Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, and Gunther are all shown arriving at the arena respectively. Goldberg is shown earlier in the day talking to his son in the empty arena.

-The nostalgic SNME intro aired which led into the newer SNME intro featuring today’s stars. They then showed a brief recap of the Goldberg/Gunther Feud before the opening pyro.

-Joe Tessitore & Jesse Ventura kick off the show proper with Joe asking The Body for his take on each match. Joe then threw to Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at the commentary table.

(1) RANDY ORTON (w/Jelly Roll) vs. DREW MCINTYRE (w/Logan Paul)

Orton and McIntyre circled each other as the bell rang with Drew bringing Orton to the corner to attempt a 10 punch. Orton wriggled out, hit a 10 punch of his own, and clotheslined Drew over the ropes. Orton went to suplex Drew on the announce table, Drew countered and dropped Orton on the announce table twice before cutting to a commercial break. (C)

Back from break, the two traded offense until Orton caught Drew with a powerslam when he tried a crossbody from the top. The action spilled outside and Orton suplexed Drew on the announce table three times. Back in the ring, Logan Paul caused a distraction allowing Drew to hit the Claymore. Randy got his foot on the ropes before the three count. Logan Paul and Jelly Roll got in each others face, Paul pushed Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll pushed Paul and knocked him to the ground. Drew starts mouthing off at Jelly Roll asking him if he wanted to fight. Drew went to pick up Orton, Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton in 8:58