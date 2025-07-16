WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (7/9): Natalya vs. Kali Armstrong, Timothy Thatcher vs. Keanu Carver, Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 9, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-A video recap of the Kali Armstrong/Natalya saga aired. Both women were shown walking through the parking lot.

(1) TIMOTHY THATCHER vs. KEANU CARVER

The two men started tentatively until Carver landed a punch. Thatcher immediately used his wrestling ability to overwhelm Carver. He grounded him and dropped a series of knees on the left arm. He then applied a surfboard. Thatcher was really taking his larger young foe to school. Carver finally landed a suplex, then began using his power to turn the tide of the match.

Carver stomped away on Thatcher and applied a technical hold of his own. He clotheslined the bejesus out of Thatcher for a two-count. Thatcher moved out of the way of a charging Carver, who went shoulder-first into the ring post. They traded blows mid-ring, but Thatcher caught his opponent’s arm and took him down. Carver crawled to the ropes for the break.

During a criss-cross, Carver pounced Thatcher into next week, then began angrily slamming Thatcher’s head onto the ring apron as he was draped over the bottom rope. He refused to break by the count of five, so the referee disqualified him.

WINNER: Timothy Thatcher by DQ at 6:53

(Miller’s Take: This was scientific wrestling vs. power. Both wrestlers played to their strengths and looked good here. Carver is a monster and has the potential to be a top heel with more experience.)

-The Vanity Project were admiring themselves in a kitchen area somewhere in the Performance Center when Stevie Turner walked up, phone pressed to her ear. When she got off the phone, she told Jackson Drake that Lince Dorado is getting a title match against him and he’s signing the contract tonight. Jordan Oasis walked past and told Drake to spell his name right on the contract. The Vanity Project were bummed. [c]

(2) CHANTEL MONROE vs. MASYN HOLIDAY (w/Layla Diggs)

Monroe pranced and preened before the match. She took Holiday down by the hair, but Holiday took over with an armbar, then hit a cross body for two. Holiday stayed on the arm, but Monroe landed a forearm to free herself and rammed her opponent’s head into the turnbuckle a few times. She applied an armbar of her own. Holiday hit a good dropkick followed by a splash for two. Monroe hit a codebreaker for the pin.

WINNER: Chantel Monroe at 3:53.

(Miller’s Take: Not bad for what it was. Holiday needs better character development. Monroe’s gimmick is too close to that of Tiffany Stratton, but much more over-the-top. If she’s going to roll with this, she could use a male valet as an assistant who could maybe spritz her with perfume, hold her mirror for her, and basically pander to her.)

-After the match, Monroe took the mic and said she had her eye on the Evolve Women’s title. Kylie Rae’s music hit. She came to the ring and talked about her victory over Wendy Choo. She said she was looking at the title, too. Tyra Mae Steele came to the ring next, mic in hand. She squeaked and squealed about how excited she was. Monroe said she wasn’t invited. She said she just talked to Stevie and now she’s in Evolve. The three women bickered about who was going to get a title shot. Monroe decked Rae, then Steele took out Monroe with a German suplex.

-Chuey Martinez was outside the door of the trainer’s room. When Stevie Turner came out, he asked her how Timothy Thatcher was doing. Before she could say much, Ridge Holland walked up. He said he’d been keeping a close eye on Evolve and asked Stevie for a title match. Tate Wilder came out of the trainer’s room and got into it with Holland. He talked more about being a cowboy (in case we’d forgotten). Turner said she had a contract signing to do and left as the two men stared each other down. [c]

-Wendy Choo was shown sitting on an equipment case, rocking back and forth before lying down. Rosenberg said the defeat at the hands of Kylie Rae has affected her psyche.

-Steve Turner was standing in the ring behind a table and two chairs. Lince Dorado made his way to the ring. Jackson Drake, flanked by the rest of The Vanity Project, came to the ring and propped his feet up on the table as he sat down. He complained about having to defend against Dorado. Lince said he wanted to humble Drake. He said he was here long before he even thought about stepping through the ropes. Drake bragged about himself for a bit, then signed the contract. Dorado pointed out to Drake that he didn’t read what he just signed, because there was a clause in the contract that The Vanity Project would be banned from ringside and if Drake got disqualified, the title would change hands. The Vanity Project threw a fit.

-Natalya was shown warming up in the locker room. [c]

-Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright were talking in the locker room about who might be the attacker. Bright lamented her momentum being slowed by her rehab.

-Chuey Martinez interviewed Sean Legacy, who vowed revenge against Keanu Carver.

-The announcers ran down next week’s card before Natalya made her way to the ring.

(3) KALI ARMSTRONG (c) vs. NATALYA – Evolve Women’s Championship match

The ladies tied up immediately at the bell, each shoving the other off. They traded takedowns, with Natalya on top. They engaged in some really good chain wrestling. Natalya stretched Armstrong with a surfboard. Armstrong finally took control with a stiff clothesline. [c]

Back from the break, the champ was still in control. She applied an abdominal stretch, but it was reversed by Nattie. A discus clothesline by the challenger resulted in a two-count. They traded punches and kicks mid-ring. Natalya grounded Armstrong, then got a couple of near-falls. She took it to the champ and got another very close two-count. Armstrong came back with a powerslam for two.

The champion applied a cobra clutch, but Nattie squirmed out and got an ankle lock. A series of quick near-falls between both women was followed by a Kali Connection attempt. Natalya sidestepped her and locked in the sharpshooter, but Armstrong got to the ropes. Armstrong nailed the Kali Connection on her second attempt and got the victory. After the match, Armstrong offered a handshake to a dejected Natalya. After a brief pause, Natalya moved in for a hug. In a show of mutual respect, they raised each other’s arms mid-ring.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 11:11 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was very good. Armstrong looked like she belonged in the ring with the veteran Natalya. Just an outstanding match from start to finish.)

-As Armstrong celebrated in the ring after Natalya exited, Jin Tala slid into the ring and attacked her from behind, ramming her shoulder-first into the ring post. She grabbed the belt and yelled into the camera that she was the attacker and that she was going to take the Evolve Women’s title.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Very light on wrestling action this week with more focus on storyline advancement. I do believe it was yours truly who predicted the attacker would be revealed as Jin Tala. Armstrong just looks so good. She’s really going to go far in this business. Good lineup for next week with Tyra Mae Steele vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kylie Rae and Lince Dorado challenging Jackson Drake for the Evolve title. See you for NXT this coming Tuesday!