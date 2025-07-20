FREE PODCAST 7/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7/19/2020) WWE Extreme Rules post-show including analysis of finishes, stipulations, match quality, plus TNA Slammiversary reaction (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the July 19, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down, with callers and emailers, both WWE Extreme Rules and Impact Slammiversary. Topics include reaction to the Swamp Match with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an eye-for-an-eye match, who could be next for Drew McIntyre after retaining the WWE Title, what will happen on Raw with Sasha Banks and Asuka, TNA’s use of former WWE talent, and more.
