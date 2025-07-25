WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: WWE reminds fans of Summerslam’s history of big returns which could hint at someone this year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s biggest PLEs of the year. Big developments occur during their “biggest party of the summer.”

Shock title changes have disrupted the landscape of WWE. Betrayals have destroyed friendships, forever altering the course of some wrestlers’ careers. Debuts and returns have also rocked the company, with new opportunities and dream matchups coming true for hardcore fans.

This year’s SummerSlam will be the first one held over two nights and will feature the in-ring debut of Jelly Roll as he teams with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. To celebrate the unpredictable nature of the event, the WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, it focuses on wrestlers returning to the company after a long time away. This video will get people hyped for SummerSlam while fueling speculation about who is returning this year.

This was a cool video showcasing some of the high-impact returns at one of WWE’s biggest PLE’s over the years. With so many fans invested in SummerSlam every year, WWE makes it a point to provide the best entertainment value they can give people. One such way is having wrestlers return in a big way.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

This video includes Roman Reigns’s return in 2020 and Bayley’s return in 2022. Reigns gave fans the Tribal Chief character as well a 1316 day run as Universal Champion when he came back. Bayley’s comeback gave fans Damage Control, which kickstarted Iyo Sky’s amazing run on the main roster that is still continuing to this day. However, I wish Edge’s 2022 return was part of this video. His return restarted his feud with the Judgment Day which elevated the group as a whole. The entrance in general was really cool with the flames and the fiery elements as well as him coming down on a custom staircase.

Overall, this was a good video showing why returns at PLE’s such as SummerSlam have more impact than if they were at a random Raw or Smackdown.

Giving them a Big E or Triple H return gets them talking and excited about what’s to come on weekly television. The same things happen for the television after PLE’s like WrestleMania or Survivor Series. If someone returns at the event, people want to see what they’re going to do next. That is a keen strategy by WWE in order to keep people invested in their shows. With that being said, there could once again be some returning wrestlers back this year. This video will build anticipation for those potential returns and SummerSlam as a whole.