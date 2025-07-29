Headlocked Comics releases new cover featuring AEW’s Brody King to benefit families affected by ICE raids

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Headlocked Comics has released a SDCC exclusive cover featuring AEW wrestler Brody King in his “Abolish ICE” entrance gear that he wore for his appearance in Arena Mexico for AEW Dynamite in June.

The comic features a story that Headlocked writer Michael Kingston previously co-created with King, but with a new cover inspired by Sam Keith’s Wolverine cover of Marvel Comics Presents.

All of the proceeds from the sales of this cover are going to go to the Local Hearts Foundation to benefit families affected by the ICE raids. This cover sold out at SDCC, but is still available in the Headlocked online store. The comic is also available for to be purchased with King’s autograph.

The comic will be on sale while supplies last or until August 10.

