WWE SUMMERSLAM PLE PREVIEW (8/2 & 8/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3, 2025

Where: East Rutherford, N.J. at MetLife Stadium

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 42,357 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 45,604. The arena has a capacity of 82,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Streaming on Peacock and Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Night 1 (Saturday)

Gunther vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship match

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Night 2 (Sunday)

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight

Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship Triple Threat match

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu – United States Championship Steel Cage match

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship match

Wyatt Sicks vs. DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack TLC match

