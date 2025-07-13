WWE EVOLUTION (7/13): Wells’s report on Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stratton vs. Stratus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLUTION

JULY 13, 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA AT STATE FARM ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Hosts: Joe Tessitore, Stephanie McMahon

-At the end of the pre-show, it was announced that the triple threat would open the show. For the battle royal, each of the pre-show hosts had dark horse picks: Jackie Redmond picked Ivy Nile and Big E picked Kelani Jordan.

-Joe Tessitore got “Hotlanta” out of the way early – hopefully for the only time tonight. Several of tonight’s players were shown arriving at the venue or walking through it.

-In the opening video, Katy Perry’s “Rise” played as three young girls sitting on a couch were distracted doing their own things until women were shown wrestling on the TV in front of them. They put down their coloring books and picked up some women’s wrestling figures, with shots interspersed of some of the stars of the company, not just of today but of the past. Chyna got a few moments in a close-up. Tonight’s wrestlers got some pre-taped mic time in as well, cutting on their opponents.

-Joe Tessitore introduced his surprise cohost tonight – Stephanie McMahon. She got a very nice pop. She said during the first Evolution, they had a lot to prove, and now seven years later, women regularly main event shows and we see athleticism every week. Tessitore asked her to pick a match that piqued her interest most, and while she put over the whole card, she picked Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in the No Holds Barred match and

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. BAYLEY vs. BECKY LYNCH (c) – Triple threat for the Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Bayley was introduced first and a graphic mentioned that this was her third attempt to win this championship. Cole did the “WOO!” in Valkyria’s music and Barrett told him to stop.

The crowd got super loud after the bell sounded, as the three were just sizing each other up. Valkyria got dumped, setting up an opening exchange between the Horsewomen. After some forearms, Bayley hit a back suplex. Valkyria jumped Bayley and took her down from behind to boos, as Bayley is the clear fan favorite tonight. Valkyria and Bayley had a quick-pin exchange and Lynch ended up rolling both of them up at the same time for two counts. Valkyria took over on offense over Lynch as Bayley got dumped. Cole mentioned that Daphne Lashaunn is the official for this match, and I’m assuming we’ll get all matches tonight officiated by women.

Valkyria dumped Lynch and she went for a running dropkick through the ropes on both, but the two caught her and dumped her on the announce table. Bayley and Lynch reentered the ring and a “Bayley” chant rang out. Lynch dumped Bayley and hit a baseball slide on her, then took out Valkyria on the outside and fired up. She rolled Valkyria inside, but Bayley shot in out of nowhere with her through-the-corner attack. Lynch then jumped Bayley, and then tossed Valkyria into the steps. Becksploder on Bayley into the barricade. Lynch rolled Bayley inside and covered for two.

Lynch charged Bayley in a corner, but Bayley put up a back elbow. Bayley hung up Lynch between the ropes and hit a stunner. Lynch hit an ax-handle from the top and covered for two. Lynch posed to boos. Lynch continued the heat sequence on Bayley as Valkyria continued to sell on the outside. Bayley tried to fight into it with elbows and forearms. Valkyria got back into it and picked up the pace as she peppered both others with strikes. Fisherman’s buster on Lynch got two, broken up with a flying elbow by Bayley.

It was Lynch’s turn to sell outside as the others paired off. Bayley put up Valkyria in the tree of woe and got in some kicks, but Lynch tried to roll her up. Bayley rolled right through, then floated over Lynch and bombed her into the still-treed Valkyria in a cool spot. Bayley dropped an elbow on a draping Valkyria for two as again, Lynch was outside the ring. Bayley put the boots to Valkyria, then went up. Lynch popped up to the apron and fought Bayley while going up with her. Lynch kicked away Valkyria when she tried to get involved, and Lynch hit a superplex on Bayley for two. Disarm Her was snapped on but Bayley very quickly fought her way out of it. Valkyria flew in and hit a Rocker Dropper on both opponents and she covered Bayley for two. A second “This is awesome” chant rang out.

Valkyria and Lynch reversed some holds and Lynch set up a DDT, then also trapped a charging Bayley and hit DDTs on both of them. She covered Valkyria for two. Becky talked to herself and slapped herself as she got into her own head. Lyra and Becky exchanged rollups and Becky hit the Manhandle Slam for two, broken up by Bayley at the last moment.

Lynch and Bayley got to their feet and exchanged some loud palm strikes. Bayley hit a knee to the midsection on Lynch, then hit a side slam and a Bayley to Belly broken up at the last moment by Valkyria. Valkyria hit an enzuigiri on Bayley, then hit Nightwing on Lynch for a long two, with Bayley flying in with an elbow to break it up. Valkyria and Bayley exchanged pinning combinations and reversals. Bayley hit the Rose Plant on Valkyria, but a resourseful Lynch floated over Valkyria and trapped Bayley with a flash pin for the victory. There still aren’t any title changes on this long weekend.

WINNER: Becky Lynch at 16:21.

(Wells’s Analysis: Extremely strong triple threat here. It had the outside overselling that plagues these matches a lot, but the work was crisp and it really did feel like any of them could walk out with it after the build gave all of them a lot of shine)