LECLAIR’S WWE EVOLUTION 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Sky vs. Ripley, Stratton vs. Stratus, Lynch vs. Valkyria vs. Bayley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE EVOLUTION 2025 REPORT

JULY 13, 2025

ATLANTA, GA AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE WWE EVOLUTION POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Kelly Wells & Kurt Cadet will go live right after the WWE Evolution. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Rumble Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER THE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show over wide shots of Atlanta and State Farm Arena. The camera faded into the building, showing various wrestler arrivals from earlier in the day. His rundown bled into an opening video package.

Fireworks shot off from inside the ring. The camera moved to Joe Tessitore, standing at a desk near the entrance way. After introducing the audience to the show, he welcomed his co-host for the evening, Stephanie McMahon. She received a major reaction. Joe asked for take on the depth and quality of the division. Stephanie said that, with the first Evolution, the women had to “prove they belonged” and now the women are regularly main eventing shows. Steph said she’s most looking forward to the no hold’s barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Joe threw the broadcast down to ringside, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were seated at the desk.

Cole and Barrett continued to take about the evolution of the women’s division over time. Cole said they’re getting things started with the triple threat match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley was first out, receiving a decent reaction. Cole said that Bayley still has a chip on her shoulder to this day because she wasn’t brought up to the main roster at the same time as the rest of the Four Horsewomen. Barrett said she’s proved her worth time and time again since, and may add another piece of gold to her resume tonight. Lyra Valkyria entered next. Michael participated in her “woo” chants. Wade asked him to please stop. Becky Lynch was last to enter, to a significant reaction. She held her Intercontinental title high in the air as smoke billowed around her. Barrett said Lynch may be the first woman to get her star power at equal level with the men in WWE.

(1) BECKY LYNCH (c) vs. BAYLEY vs. LYRA VALKYRIA – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match

Bayley brought the crowd to a frenzy as the match began, hopping onto the middle rope and daring them to cheer louder. She hopped down and promptly punched Lyra Valkyria in the face. Becky Lynch looked on, stoically. She and Bayley locked up. Bayley ducked a lariat and gave Becky a back drop. Valkyria returned to the ring, toppling Bayley from behind. She and Bayley tussled on the mat before the latter scored a two count on a quick roll up. Becky returned, and the three women traded quick roll ups.

Lyra scooped Lynch into the air, looking for Nightwing. Bayley got in the way, but Lyra used Becky’s legs to drop her. Lynch slid free. Lyra gave her a slam and covered her for a quick two count. Valkyria caught a kick attempt, swept Becky’s leg and turned her over into a Mexican Stretch. Bayley burst back into view and broke it up. Lyra gave Bayley a big missile dropkick, sending Bayley careening to the floor. Valkyria pounded the mat, bringing the crowd to life. She tried to dive through the middle rope onto both her opponents, but Bayley and Becky caught her and deposited her on the announce desk.

Lynch and Bayley came to blows outside the ring as the match approached 4:00. Bayley tossed the champion back in the ring as a chant for her began to swell. Lynch fought her back to the floor and dropped her with a baseball slide. Lyra wandered back into frame, but Lynch dropped her with an axe handle off the apron. Bayley returned with a kick through the ropes. Lyra paced on the apron before giving Bayley a cross-body on the floor. Valkyria tried to follow up with a spinning DDT off the announce desk on Becky, but the champion tossed her into the steel steps.

The Man went to work on Bayley at ringside, tossing her into the barricade and then following up with a Bexploder into the same spot. Bayley’s knee hit the wall awkwardly. Back in the ring, Bayley tried to fight back with right forearms out of the southwest corner. Lynch dropped her with a kick to the knee. Bayley shrugged it off and gave Becky a neckbreaker across the middle rope. Lynch recovered quickly, ascending the turnbuckles and catching Bayley with a double axe handle off the top for a cover and two count. Lynch admonished the referee for not counting faster. She choked Bayley against the middle rope and taunted the crowd as the match crossed 7:00. A “Bayley” chant built as the champion continued to dominate. Bayley fought back with some wild rights and lefts. She tried for a Rose Plant, but Becky easily blocked it. Lynch looked for the Man-Handle Slam. Bayley side-stepped. Lyra returned, flying off the top and dropping both women with a cross body.

Valkyria went to work on the champion. She hit a pair of Fisherman’s Suplexes, bridging on the second for a cover. Bayley came flying off the top right onto the bridged abdomen of Lyra. She tossed Valkyria into the corner and placed her in a tree of woe position. Lynch tried to attack, but Bayley ducked her and gave her a sunset bomb into the prone body of Valkyria. Bayley covered Becky for a two count. She gave Lyra a springboard elbow and covered her for another two count. Bayley continued to drop elbows across the stomach of the former Intercontinental Champion. She tried ascending the ropes again, but Becky cut her off. She and Bayley teetered on the top briefly. Lynch hit a Superplex off the middle rope, covering for two. She transitioned immediately into the Disarm-Her. Bayley turned it into a roll up. Valkyria flew onto both women with a leg drop off the top rope and scored a two count of her own as the match hit 12:00.

The champion ducked a lariat attempt from Valkyria and pulled both she and Bayley in for a tandem DDT. She shoved Bayley aside and called for Lyra to stand. Becky went for the Man-Handle Slam, but Lyra turned it into a roll up for two. Valkyria rolled to her feet but Lynch was waiting, immediately hitting the Man-Handle Slam. She covered, but Bayley almost instantly broke it up. She and Lynch traded hard slaps to the face, then the chest. Lynch chased Bayley to the ropes with a chop. Bayley chased Becky to the ropes with a knee. Bayley scooped Lynch and gave her a spinning sidewalk slam, then a Bayley-to-Belly. She covered, but Valkyria broke it up at the last moment.

A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Lyra and Bayley struggled to their feet. Valkyria caught the veteran with an Enziguri. Bayley rolled to the apron. Lyra gave Becky a Nightwing. She hooked the leg, but Bayley threw her body onto the pile to save the match for herself. Lyra and Bayley traded slaps. Bayley went for the Rose Plant, but Lyra blocked it. They traded roll ups for two. Lyra missed an Enziguri. Bayley finally hit the Rose Plant. She covered, but Becky flipped over Bayley, pulling her with her and into a backslide for a surprise three count.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 16:25 to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really fun opener. All three of these women are supremely talented, and you could feel that were was a vested interest from all three to go out and kick the show off on a really high note. This had a lot of the usual beats of a standard WWE triple threat, but significant periods of one on one action while the odd woman out stayed down on the outside, but I thought it was booked logically and flowed well. Lyra continues to grow into this role, and I think she’s made some significant strides in the fan connection department over the last few months, though there’s still work to be done. Lynch seems as motivated as ever, and Bayley had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand. Smart to kick the show off with this one. I’m curious as to what’s next for these three.)