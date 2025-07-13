FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Cena’s odd behavior in Rusev-Owens-Cesaro segment, Stephanie introducing three NXT women, Brock-Seth hype (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-14-2015), PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the previous night’s Raw including Stephanie introducing three NXT women, John Cena’s odd behavior in Rusev-Kevin Owens-Cesaro segment, Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins hype, and more.
