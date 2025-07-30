AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,144 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,144. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley – AEW World Championship match (everyone banned from ringside)

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

MJF to appear

