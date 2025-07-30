AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/30): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Moxley in AEW World Title match, Ricochet vs. Briscoe, Young Bucks vs. Outrunners, Storm & Windor vs. Athena & Starkz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 30, 2025

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ARAGON BALLROOM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,144 tickets had been distributed earlier today; arena is set up for 1,144. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/vjwhvibs2c

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening theme, Excalibur introduced the show as they went to a wide shot of the Aragon Ballroom. He hyped the scheduled matches and segments.

-A video package previewed the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley main event for the AEW World Title. It included Darby Allin’s return at All In.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs THE OUTRUNNER (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) – AEW Tag Team Title Contendership Tournament

As the Outrunners came out, an inset promo aired with the Outrunners getting excited about winning the tournament and getting rich. The Jacksons were already in the ring and got the soft-talk jobber introduction without any inflection from Justin Roberts. An inset interview with the Bucks raving about being disrespected. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour.

The Bucks rallied at 4:00 with a series of highspots. Fans booed a Matt flip at ringside. Matt got in Tony Schiavone’s face at ringside and yelled, “Who’s the superstar now? We’re the founding fathers!” They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Turbo got a hot tag at 10:00. The crowd popped as he went on a flurry against both Bucks. Taz amused himself with references to Newport cigarettes since the Outrunners pants were based on that color scheme and stripe pattern and font. The Bucks came back and landed superkicks, but Tubro took them both down with a clothesline. He played to the crowd and then they both landed elbowdrops on Nick for a two count.

Matt gave Magnum a low-blow mule kick, but blocked the ref’s view. Fans booed. The ref shoved Matt over a kneeling Magnum leading to a two count. They landed a Recall, but Matt “broke up the cover.” (He more or less then flip dove over Turvo late and Nick never raised a shoulder, so it looked weird.) Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Matt rolled up Magnum with a yank of the tights for a two count. The Bucks then landed the TK Driver for the win.

WINNERS: The Jacksons in 14:00 to advance to the tournament semi-finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: About what you’d expect here, with the Bucks providing the athleticism and the Outrunners providing the bombast.)

-They showed the brackets with the Young Bucks facing the winners of Brodido vs. Gate of Agony from Collision tomorrow night, plus FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang in the other semi-finals.

-As the Bucks celebrated, Kazuchika Okada came out to join the celebration. He joined the Bucks in stomping away at the Outrunners. Fans called for Swerve. Swerve made the save, but not before Prince Nana danced. Swerve marched to the ring as Okada waited for him. The Outrunners knocked the Bucks out of the ring. Swerve and the Outrunners then triple-teamed Okada. Swerve leaped off the top rope with a Swerve Stomp onto Okada and the Bucks at ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okada hasn’t been with the Bucks since joining the Don Callis Family. Not sure that this means anything as it seemed more focused on just giving Swerve an excuse to beat up Okada a bit.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Mark Briscoe backstage. Ricochet and GOA interrupted before Briscoe could answer Renee’s question. Briscoe warned Ricochet that he feels like a whole different animal now than at Revolution. He said he’ll whoop Ricochet’s ass. He then turned to the camera and cut a promo about MJF. Ricochet said that doesn’t matter and he’ll see him later tonight. He let out his “ha HA!” [c]

-They went to Excalibur and Taz at ringside. Excalibur said things are going well for MJF and mentioned his role in “Happy Gilmore II” and his possession of a contract he can cash in anytime for an AEW World Title shot, but otherwise things aren’t smooth with Hurt Syndicate.

-MJF stood backstage and said there are rumors things aren’t great with him and Hurt Syndicate. He knocked on Hurt Syndicate’s locker room. Shelton Benjamin answered. MJF said they can bond with MVP since Bobby Lashley was “out of the picture.” Shelton said MVP isn’t there because he’s disgusted with him. Shelton pulled out the watch MJF gave him and said it was a cheap knockoff. Shelton said they’ve been onto him the whole time, and the only reason they haven’t laid him out before is because MVP was standing up for him. He said he needs to go away or else he’ll end up “in a pool of your own piss.” He told MJF he is out of Hurt Syndicate. MJF asked to talk it over, but Shelton slammed the door closed. MJF shoved the camera away.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Christian Cage.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley – AEW World Championship match (everyone banned from ringside)

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

MJF to appear