WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/25): Did viewership land higher than expected day after Hulk Hogan’s death? Viewership, demo rating, ten-week averages, past year comparisons

Friday night’s (7/25) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.707 million viewers, compared to 1.546 million the prior week and the 1.399 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.433 million and 1.469 million excluding the Fourth of July.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.058 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.220 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.323 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.272 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.48 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.37 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.40.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.52 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.61 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes to appear

WWE to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan

