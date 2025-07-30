WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/25): Did viewership land higher than expected day after Hulk Hogan’s death? Viewership, demo rating, ten-week averages, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday night’s (7/25) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.707 million viewers, compared to 1.546 million the prior week and the 1.399 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.433 million and 1.469 million excluding the Fourth of July.
One year ago this week, it drew 2.058 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.220 million.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.323 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.272 million.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.48 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.37 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.40.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.52 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.61 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62.
The announced matches and segments were…
- The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
- Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- WWE to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.