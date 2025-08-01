FREE PODCAST 8/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Summerslam, Edge & Christian, Goldberg, ECW-themed TNA PPV, Mystery G.M., Heyman (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 21 and 22, 2010.

On the July 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill includes discussion with live callers on TNA’s ECW-themed PPV, the latest on Paul Heyman’s interest in TNA, WWE’s Summerslam plans, SPOILER discussion of Smackdown’s SS plans, where Undertaker fits in the picture, how long WWE can stretch the Nexus angle, whether WWE should add or subtract from Nexus, NXT Season Two, a Top 10 for who to start a promotion with, a complete look at this weekend’s Live Events, and much more.

Then on the July 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on Shawn Michaels back in the news today, WWE’s mixed signals on HBK, TNA Impact tonight, similarities and differences between TNA and WCW, would TNA use WWE’s ECW footage?, history of Saturday Night’s Main Event with WWE announcing a new NBC special, Bob Backlund compared to other territory champions, the NWA’s relevance in 2010, possibility of an Edge & Christian reunion, potential opponents for Goldberg if he were to have a final match, and more.

