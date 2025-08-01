FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #344 (7-22-95) including Bash at the Beach, updates on Shane Douglas and Dustin Rhodes in WWF, updates on the major promotions, more (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #344 of the PWTorch including WCW’s Bash of the Beach 1995, which takes place on an actual beach, debating whether it’s worse than King of the Ring, the latest on Shane Douglas and Dustin Rhodes in WWF, various notes on other promotions, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

