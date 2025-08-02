FREE PODCAST 8/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Cena’s seeming face turn, plus why WWE Unreal unravels WWE in ways they aren’t taking into account (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review WWE Smackdown with the final hype for Summerslam. They focus first at great length on the top story in the show, which is John Cena’s apparently seemingly turning back babyface. They discuss an array of scenarios along with certain wording Cena used that completely undercut the potential impact of his turn and the psychology within the pro wrestling industry that leads to people not even thinking about it.

They also go in depth on WWE Unreal and how there’s an aspect of it that is going to unravel an aspect of WWE that WWE didn’t think about or care about, and why they don’t think about it or, if they do, why they mistakenly dismiss the downside.

Finally, they get into the Seth Rollins potential cash-in on Saturday night and talk through a scenario where maybe it could make sense for Seth Rollins too fake his injury (although it’s still, ultimately, flimsily and more likely a product of today’s promoters and wrestlers caring more about “fooling fans” than telling the best, most effective and immersive stories.

Scattered throughout are comments on other aspects of the show including Jelly Roll attacking a helpless little security guy and the culture of WWE that leads to everything not even thinking about how counterproductive the message is that his actions send to the narrative of the stories they try to tell in other segments.

