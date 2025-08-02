VIP PODCAST 8/1 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena seems to turn babyface before Summerslam, Jelly Roll chokeslams little security guy without justification, final Summerslam build (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 1 edition of WWE Smackdown including John Cena seemingly turning babyface before Summerslam, Jelly Roll chokeslams a little security guy without justification, final Summerslam build, Talla Tonga vs. Jimmy Uso, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO