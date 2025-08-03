News Ticker

RADICAN’S TAKE: NJPW spoiler-free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35 (updated through night 8)

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Bluesky: @Sean Radican, X: @SR_Torch)

August 3, 2025

Radican’s spoiler free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35 (All matches ***½ or higher)

I will update night 2 as soon as I’m able to.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 1 (7/19) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block

(6) Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay (***¾)

(7) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gabe Kidd (***¾)

(9) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita (***½)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 3 (7/22) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block

(6) Boltin Oleg vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (***½)

(8) Taichi vs. David Finlay (****½)

(9) Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura (****¼)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 4 (7/23) spoiler free viewing guide – B Block

(5) Drilla Maloney vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***1/2)

(6) Ren Narita vs. El Phantasmo (***1/2)

(7) Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita (***3/4)

(8) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino (****1/4)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 5 (7/25) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block

(8) Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yota Tsuji. (****)

(9) David Finlay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (***3/4)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 6 (7/26) spoiler free viewing guide – B Block

(7) El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (****)

(9) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shingo Takagi (****3/4)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 7 (7/27) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block

(6) Callum Newman vs. David Finlay (***½)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 8 (7/30) spoiler free viewing guide – B Block

(8) Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Maloney (****½)

(9) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita (****¼)

 

 

 

