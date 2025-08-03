VIP PODCAST 8/3 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: G1 Climax 25 so far – All wrestlers graded, top five matches, more (46 min.)

News Ticker

August 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to bring you up to speed with his thoughts on the G1 Climax 25. All wrestlers in the A and B blocks discussed and graded, plus Alan’s top five matches of the tour so far, some overall themes, and more. Check it out!

