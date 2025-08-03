NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 11 (8/3): Tanahashi vs. Tsuji, Finlay vs. Evil, Uemura vs. Sanada, Taichi vs. Oiwa, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35: NIGHT 11 REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2025

FUKUOKA, JAPAN AT FUKUOKA CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Commentator: Walker Stewart, El Phantasmo

(1) YOSHI-HASHI & SHOMA KATO vs. DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero)

Romero caught Kato with a Rewind Kick and planted him with Sliced Bread Number 2 for the win.

WINNERS: Don Callis Family at 8:14

(2) UNITED EMPIRE (The Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Narita clobbered Young and O-Khan with his reinforced push-up bar behind the referee’s bar, allowing Kanemaru to make him tap out with a Figure 4 leg lock.

WINNERS: House of Torture at 7:16

(3) EL PHANTASMO & JADO vs. BULLET CLUB (Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori)

Jado avoided a springboard knee strike and put Ishimori in a crossface, only for the Ishimori to transition into a successful pinning combination.

WINNERS: Bullet Club at 5:53

(4) SHINGO TAKAGI & DAIKI NAGAI vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Hartley Jackson)

Jackon caught Nagai off-guard with a running crossbody and a senton, setting him up for the Jagged Edge and the win.

WINNERS: TMDK at 7:16

(5) BOLTIN OLEG (6) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (6) – A Block Match

Newman landed on his feet off a German suplex and cracked Oleg with a jumping knee strike, but Oleg shocked him with a pop up Kamikaze and the win.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (8 pts) at 10:55

(6) TAICHI (6) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (6) – A Block Match

Taichi managed to hit Oiwa with an enzuigiri, but Oiwa immediately bounced back with The Grip for the win.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (8 pts) at 11:54

(7) YUYA UEMURA (8) vs. SANADA (4) – A Block Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru interfered and blinded Uemura with a whiskey spit, allowing Sanada to knock him out with a guitar shot.

WINNER: Sanada (6 pts) at 11:41

(8) DAVID FINLAY (4) (w/Gedo) vs. EVIL (8) – A Block Match

Finlay cracked Evil with a pair of shillelagh shots to the head and stopped his own pinfall before finishing Evil off with the Overkill.

WINNER: David Finlay (6) at 10:32

(9) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (4) vs. YOTA TSUJI (8) – A Block Match

Tanahashi knocked Tsuji off the top turnbuckle and crushed him with Aces High before finishing him off with two back-to-back High Fly Flows.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6) at 16:47

– This was Hiroshi Tanahashi’s 100th G1 Climax victory.