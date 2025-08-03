FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Summerslam Night 1 post-show: LeClair & Parks & Plichta discuss Punk-Gunther, Tiffany-Jade, Jelly Roll & Orton vs. McIntyre & Logan, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair and Greg Parks, along with Sean Plichta, discuss Summerslam Night 1 including Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Jelly Roll & Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul, Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn, C.M. Punk challenging Gunther, and the post-match Seth Rollins cash in of the Money in the Bank briefcase.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.