FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: History of hazing in WWE, ECW segment with Dixie Carter on last night’s Impact, McMahon seemingly disconnected from reality, Nexus vs. Team Cena, Foley, NXT Season 2, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 23 and 26, 2010.

On the July 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they took live calls for an hour mostly reacting to last night’s edition of TNA Impact and the ECW segment with Dixie Carter at the end of the show. They also discussed Raw and other current events. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Mitchell discuss a few more items from Impact not covered during the Livecast.

Then on the July 26, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers leading right up to WWE Raw previewing the show, talking about what WWE would do on Raw building to Summerslam, and discussion of whether Nexus vs. Team Cena is a lopsided match-up. Also, topics discussed include Vince McMahon’s interview, McMahon seemingly disconnected from reality, history of McMahon put into a corner to make changes, his comments on Chris Benoit, also, NXT Season 2 Rookies, Dolph Ziggler, history of hazings in WWE, TNA topics on the ECW-themed PPV, Mick Foley’s stock dropping, the latest on Paul Heyman, and more.

