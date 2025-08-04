News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-3-2015) WWE Raw Post-show including Roddy Piper tribute, Rollins’s title defense, Summerslam booking scenarios, mailbag questions (87 min.)

August 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill hosting a Raw post-show including the Roddy Piper tribute, Seth Rollins’s title defense, Summerslam booking scenarios, and mailbag questions.

