FREE PODCAST 8/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Lesnar’s return controversy, Seth & Heyman gloating about Big Ruse, more (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells to discuss the August 4 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including the Summerslam follow-up with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins gloating about the Ruse of the Century, but what did they actually accomplish (and does that even matter)? Also, yet another WWE TV main event with a crap finish. Plus, Brock Lesnar’s return debated, Becky Lynch, Bayley, El Grande Americanos, Dominik Mysterio, and more.

