VIP PODCAST 8/4 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Summerslam follow-up, Seth defends against LA Knight, Lesnar return discussed, Becky celebrates, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 4 edition of WWE Raw featuring Summerslam fallout including Seth Rollins addressing the Big (Pointless) Ruse, Seth defending against L.A. Knight, another non-finish with a C.M. Punk run-in, WWE discussing Brock Lesnar’s return, Charlotte & Alexa Bliss defend against Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Dominik vs. Dragon Lee, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO