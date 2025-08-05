NXT PREVIEW (8/5): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, August 8, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon – NXT Tag Team Title match
- Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan
- Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Lexis King vs. Myles Borne
- Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/29): Opening ceremony for Hulk Hogan, Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the North American Title, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the NXT North American Title, Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.