FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Lesnar’s return, Cena’s turn, so-called Ruse of Century, WWE Unreal, AEW in a lull, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Brock Lesnar’s return

John Cena’s babyface turn

The so-called “Ruse of the Century”

Summerslam’s key developments on both nights

AEW’s post-All In lull

Where will AEW get its next wave of star wrestlers

WWE Unreal including a theory on Chris Park being a focus of episode one, the motivations for even doing the show, Randy Orton’s feelings about this exposing too much, and more

IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Jason and Wade reminisce about Hulk Hogan’s first run as WWF Champion and who are person favorite opponents of his were during that time from Paul Orndorff to Big Bossman, plus some credit to Bobby Heenan for his role as Hogan’s main nemesis for so many years

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO