FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Miller discuss Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend and Nia Jax brawling throughout the night, Kelani Jordan vs. Blake Monroe, more (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and David Miller discuss Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley for the Women’s North American Title, Lash Legend and Nia Jax brawling throughout the night, Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan vs. Blake Monroe, what’s the deal with DarkState, and more.
