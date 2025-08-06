FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Miller discuss Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend and Nia Jax brawling throughout the night, Kelani Jordan vs. Blake Monroe, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and David Miller discuss Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley for the Women’s North American Title, Lash Legend and Nia Jax brawling throughout the night, Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan vs. Blake Monroe, what’s the deal with DarkState, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO