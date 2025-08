FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-5-2020) Raw Underground starring Shane McMahon, Baszler vs. Sasha, Lights Flickering, callers & emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-5-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including the debut of Raw Underground starring Shane McMahon, Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks, lights flickering and mics cutting out due to a mystery faction, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on the mic, Montez Ford poisoned, and more.

