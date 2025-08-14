FREE PODCAST 8/14 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Analysis of TNA’s ECW-themed PPV and all that went wrong, Angle’s criticism of John Cena’s movie, Parade of Champions history (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 6 and 9, 2010.

On the Aug. 6, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on WWE acknowledging TNA’s ECW-themed PPV, whether anything will come of it, WWE’s two potential courses of action, last night’s Impact, TNA throwing everything against the wall, Ric Flair reduced to a cartoon, the Hardcore Justice PPV and whether the audience will order the event, the Impact special, what last night’s Impact should have looked like, a caller with direct correspondence with Kurt Angle on-set at “Beyond the Mat,” the origin of Angle’s comments critical of John Cena’s movie, where Angle might end up at the end of his career, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the NWA Legends Fanfest this weekend, the history of the “Parade of Champions” brand in World Class, how the demise of World Class’s big cards relates to current wrestling PPVs, and more.

Then on the Aug. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on last night’s Hardcore Justice PPV, an in-depth review of everything that went wrong with the show, what worked, who from the ECW Originals could be utilized by TNA going forward, why the PPV captured everything that’s wrong with TNA right now, plus a preview and predictions for Monday’s Raw, looking ahead to how WWE will fill out Team Cena for Summerslam, plus analysis of a new angle in TNA at the end of the Impact TV taping for Thursday (contains dancing around SPOILERS discussion), and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO