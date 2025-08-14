TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/14): The System vs. Trick & First Class, Knockouts Tag Team Summit, Hardys & Slater vs. Alexander & The Rascalz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 14, 2025

KINGSTON, RI AT RYAN CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-They cut to backstage, where Moose had been attacked. The System was angry and headed to the ring immediately. Eddie Edwards said the time for talking was over and he called out Trick Williams and First Class.

(1) THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & JDC & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & Rich Swann)

Hannifan said that this was originally the main event but plans change. The System met Trick and First Class in the aisle and started brawling. They finally got in the ring and the bell rang. The System was on offense early. AJ Francis pulled the rope down, causing JDC to fall to the floor. Trick and First Class took control of the match. The match broke down and Swann ended up pinning Myers while having his feet on the ropes. [c]

WINNERS: Trick Williams and First Class in 7:00.

(2) DANI LUNA & INDI HARTWELL vs. HARLEY HUDSON & MYLA GRACE

Harley and Myla had the early advantage. Dani made the hot tag to Indi, who cleaned house. Indi hit Myla with the Hurts Donut and got the pin.

WINNERS: Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna in 4:00.

The teams shook hands after the match. Rosemary appeared and spit mist into Indi’s face. The crowd booed. [c]

-Replay of Mustafa Ali’s win over Joe Hendry last week.

(3) MATT CARDONA vs. JOHN SKYLER (w/Order 4)

Skyler had the upper hand due to outside interference. Cardona made a comeback. Cardona went for the Re-Boot, but Tasha got in the way. Cardona came back with Radio Silence and got the pin.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 3:00.

The Great Hands attacked Cardona after the match. Agent Zero got in the ring and chokelsammed Cardona. Mustafa Ali clapped on the stage.

-A doctor helped out Indi Hartwell backstage. Jody Threat stepped in to help, but was interrupted by Dani Luna, who said she would take it from here. The doctor made them back up. [c]

-Matt Cardona confronted Tasha Steelz and the security backstage. He challenged Mustafa Ali to a match at Emergence. Tasha accepted.

-Clips from TNA stars on this week’s NXT were shown.

-Santino Marella hosted a Knockouts Tag Team Summit, which involved the Elegance Brand, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee, The Iinspiration, and Fatal Influence. M spoke first. She said since they had the gold, they are the most dominant team. Lee and Xia spoke next. Xia said they would kick the others arses. Fatal Influence said the trend is that NXT wrestlers have been winning belts in TNA because NXT is the superior brand. The Iinspiration said they came to TNA to become 2-time TNA Tag Team champions. They all went face to face. Santino said they have five seconds to get it out of their system and all the teams brawled for more than five seconds. Security came down to break it up. A member of each team dove from the ring to the pile on the floor. [c]

-Backstage, Gia Miller asked Rosemary why she misted Indi Hartwell. Rosemary said that Indi walked into this realm like she owned it. She said she was blind to the dark forces that influence this place. So she decided to blind her. Rosemary said she would be a gatekeeper and they path goes through us.

-This week’s Injury Report featured Moose, Indi Hartwell, and The Home Town Man. [c]

-Mance Warner and Steph De Lander promo. They complained about being suspended by Santino. They said they will be back soon.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. ERIC YOUNG (w/The Northern Armory)

Eric attacked Santana at the bell. Santana fought back. Eric threw Santana out of the ring. The Northern Armory attacked Santana. Back in the ring, Eric got a two count. Santana caught Eric with a flying clothesline. Santana did a dive over the top rope to take out The Northern Armory. Santana caught Eric with a cutter for a two count. Eric gave Santana a top rope elbow drop for a two count. Santana got the Spin the Block clothesline and the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 5:00.

Eric and the Armory attacked Santana, but Sami Callihan ran in for the save. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian came out for a King’s Speech segment. His guests were Steve Maclin and Jake Something. Frankie asked them questions but neither answered; they just stared at each other. Maclin finally took the mic and spoke. He told Frankie to shut the hell up. Maclin said we’ll find out at Emergence if Jake is actually something. Frankie insulted Jake, and Jake choked him. Maclin and Jake brawled. Jake gave Maclin the Into the Void and raised the International Title in the air. [c]

-Hannifan ran down the card for Emergence.

-The teams came out for the main event. [c]

-Sami Callihan backstage promo. He said he feared Father Time. He said he was not only fighting Mike Santana at Emergence, but time itself. He said if he doesn’t win, he will do the honorable thing, take an office job, and retire. Eddie Edwards walked in and said they were supposed to fight forever. Eddie asked what happened to him. He said Sami broke his leg, got a cushy backstage job, and just gave up. He said he hopes that Sami shows people who he really is. Eddie said they were the last of a dying breed.

(5) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & LEON SLATER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

The Rascalz and Alexander had the early advantage. Jeff made a comeback on Wentz. The Hardys and Slater tagged in and out to keep the advantage. Alexander and the Rascalz made a comback on Matt. [c]

Matt made the hot tag to Jeff. Jeff hit the Whisper in the Wind on Alexander. Slater took on both of the Rascalz by himself. All the wrestlers exchanged moves. The Hardys and Slater gave a triple Twist of Fate. Jeff went for the Swanton on Alexander, but the Rascalz pulled Alexander out of the ring. Slater did a dive over the top rope. Slater got a two count on Alexander. The Rascalz took over on the Hardys. Reed did a dive on the Hardys. Slater did a dive over the corner post on Reed. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check on Slater and got the pin.

WINNERS: Cedric Alexander & The Rascalz in 21:00.