AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,649 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,002. The arena has a capacity of 14,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & Hiroshi Tanahashi – Trios match

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Moné

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley face-to-face

Tony Schiavone interview with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

