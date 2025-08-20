FREE PODCAST 8/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Naomi’s pregnancy hiatus, WWE’s ruthless aggression toward AEW, Jericho-WWE, Bayley, The Vision, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, how it was presented, what it means for her eventual potential return to the active roster, and how it affects the WWE Women’s Division now

WWE’s “ruthless aggression” in scheduling events to compete with AEW PPVs including the reported ESPN debut on Sept. 20 up against AEW’s All Out. A look at the history of such competition, how it’s similar and different than retail stores competing with each other, what WWE has to gain and lose, and how Tony Khan should address it (if at all)

What role would Chris Jericho have if he were to return to WWE

If TNA Impact were to move to Wednesdays and compete with AEW Dynamite on a major network, how would it be similar to the AEW vs. NXT battle a few years ago?

The Vision and whether Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have chemistry or if that’s even a relevant aspect this new faction

A Mailbag question comparing and contrasting the life experiences that “Hangman” Adam Page and Seth Rollins that contributes to or limits their on-air characters

A Mailbag question on Paul Heyman joking about Tommy Dreamer still being alive in the context of so many ECW wrestlers who did die prematurely and in the context of Tommy Dreamer once fantasizing about killing Paul Heyman at WrestleMania

As Mailbag questions asking whether Bayley thrive in a new environment in AEW

More Mailbag topics related to Raw last night

Comparing local fans to international fans when it comes to AAA TripleMania’s crowd reaction and New Japan’s G1 Finals, and a look at how this can affect Forbidden Door and Worlds Collide

Cody as “Guile” in Street Fighter

What the movie “Weapons” clued Rich into regarding pro wrestling

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO