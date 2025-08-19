News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams, Fatal Attraction vs. The Elegance Brand, the “peace treaty,” more (66 min.)

August 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kelly Wells discuss the NXT go-home show before NXT Heatwave including Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams, Fatal Attraction vs. The Elegance Brand, the USA/Canadian “peace treaty” between Chelsea Green & Ethan Page and Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele, Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, and more.

