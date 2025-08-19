FREE PODCAST 8/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-17-2020) Final Summerslam hype, Michaels confronts Orton, Raw Underground, Retribution, more (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-17-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and is joined by Frank Peteani of PWTorch.com to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including final Raw hype for Summerslam, the return of Shawn Michaels, more Retribution appearances, Sasha and Bayley vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler, and more.
