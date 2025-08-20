ESPN officially announces early start to WWE PLE offerings with Wrestlepaooza event on Sept. 20 featuring John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, same day as AEW All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ESPN has announced the first WWE PLE offering will be next month rather than starting in 2026 with a new title, Wrestlepalooza, headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. It will emanate from Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event starts at 7 ET / 4 PT, overlapping AEW’s long-scheduled All Out event in Toronto, Ont. at Scotiabank Arena.

This continues WWE’s scheduling of events on the same weekend and sometimes overlapping directly AEW PPV events. We reported on this yesterday with a context of the history dating back to the mid-1980s.

WWE was able to move earlier than initially planned from Peacock to ESPN due to two-night events such as WrestleMania and Summerslam fulfilling their obligation early. There were also negotiations between the two sides that haven’t been disclosed publicly. Peacock will continue to be the home of NXT PLEs.

The following is the full press release.

John Cena to Headline Massive Main Event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tickets for Wrestlepalooza On Sale Friday, August 22 at 10am ET/7am PT

Presale Access for Wrestlepalooza Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT August 20, 2025 – ESPN and WWE today announced that WWE Premium Live Events will debut on ESPN platforms beginning September 20, earlier than previously announced. The first WWE PLE to kick off the ESPN partnership will be the first-ever Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20, live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis – host city of the 2025 Royal Rumble, which set the event’s all-time attendance record. Wrestlepalooza will stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. On September 20, ESPN becomes the exclusive U.S. domestic home of all WWE PLEs, with all PLEs available to ESPN DTC subscribers with the unlimited plan. Additional upcoming WWE PLEs this year include Crown Jewel® on Saturday, October 11, and Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29. Wrestlepalooza will feature a blockbuster headline attraction with John Cena, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in major matches throughout the night. This event, held in partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, will mark the last time Cena wrestles in Indianapolis. “On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?” Tickets for Wrestlepalooza will go on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Wrestlepalooza tickets will begin tomorrow/Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT. Additionally, official Wrestlepalooza Priority Pass packages are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can buy packages now to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Wrestlepalooza Priority Pass packages or to purchase, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wweindy. The ESPN DTC service will stream all WWE PLEs annually, in their entirety, with select simulcasting on ESPN linear platforms. Marquee PLEs include WrestleMania and SummerSlam – both two-night events – as well as Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, among others. WWE PLEs will be available to all ESPN DTC subscribers with the unlimited plan. ESPN will launch its new DTC streaming service and a set of new features on an enhanced ESPN App on Thursday, August 21. Fans can visit http://stream.espn.com/ for more information on ESPN DTC options and pricing.