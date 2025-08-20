POLL: Would you be interested in a Chris Jericho return to WWE? If so, as a main event wrestler or novelty legacy star or otherwise? By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor August 20, 2025 SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Would you be interested in a Chris Jericho return to WWE? Yes, there are fresh big match-ups for him Yes, but only as a mid-card nostalgia act Yes, but in a non-wrestling on-air role No, he should stay in AEW and ROH No, but I’d like to see him go to New Japan No, he should retire from pro wrestling No opinion pollcode.com free polls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJWgOTDK0BY&t=4045s THANK YOU FOR VISITING
