VIP PODCAST 8/20 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (August 2007): Kevin Nash reacts to the Benoit Family Tragedy coverage, Roid Rage speculation, WWE’s reaction (58 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Torch Talk audio series with Kevin Nash from August 2007. This combines three audio installments posted at the time that matched up with what was transcribed in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletters that month. The topic is a focus on the Benoit Family Tragedy and his thoughts on media coverage, WWE’s reaction, the overall fallout and what could be learned from the tragedy and how everyone reacted to it.

