FREE PODCAST 8/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Cena brings it on the mic against Logan Paul, Cena’s “Top Guy IQ” discussed, Sami’s future (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including praise for John Cena’s bringing it on the mic opposite Logan Paul (although the meta-stuff and pro-brand content was a little much, as usual). At the very end, a discussion on Cena’s strengths and weaknesses compared to other top-top guys over the decades going back to Bruno Sammartino. Also, Sami Zayn’s path, Becky Lynch’s current heel run, and more with live chat interaction throughout.
