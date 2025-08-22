FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Forbidden Door PPV, talk Tony Khan media call insights, WWE counter-programming drama, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Enhanced audio quality

(01:26) Gregg life updates

(02:52) Tony Khan media call highlights including WWE counter-programming response and video game admissions

(12:19) WWE Wrestlepalooza officially announced head-to-head with AEW All Out on September 20th

(19:00) Forbidden Door 2025 preview from London’s O2 Arena with 17,000+ tickets distributed

(26:12) Chris Jericho exit rumors and potential WWE return speculation

(30:45) AEW Continental Championship Okada vs Swerve with injury concerns and continental rules

(38:07) Kyle Fletcher TNT Title defense against Hiromu Takahashi

(40:36) Mercedes Moné four-way TBS Championship with Alex Windsor push continuing

(43:32) Nigel McGuinness return against Zack Sabre Jr for IWGP Heavyweight Championship

(45:37) Hurt Syndicate tag title defense becomes three-way after tournament time limit draw

(51:44) Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunion got there with a nonsensical story

(58:43) Lights out steel cage match and concerns over Will Ospreay’s herniated disc injury

(1:12:00) Hangman Page vs MJF world title match disappointment after storyline reversal

(1:22:08) Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 Climax victory and AEW return implications

(1:26:05) Collision tapings preview include Young Bucks vs Paragon and Takeshita returning vs. Ishii

(1:28:34) Zach’s email about Jericho departure and AEW feedback

(1:37:45) Trivia covering August wrestling history

(1:49:41) Closing remarks and next week preview

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

