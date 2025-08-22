FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Forbidden Door PPV, talk Tony Khan media call insights, WWE counter-programming drama, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) Enhanced audio quality
(01:26) Gregg life updates
(02:52) Tony Khan media call highlights including WWE counter-programming response and video game admissions
(12:19) WWE Wrestlepalooza officially announced head-to-head with AEW All Out on September 20th
(19:00) Forbidden Door 2025 preview from London’s O2 Arena with 17,000+ tickets distributed
(26:12) Chris Jericho exit rumors and potential WWE return speculation
(30:45) AEW Continental Championship Okada vs Swerve with injury concerns and continental rules
(38:07) Kyle Fletcher TNT Title defense against Hiromu Takahashi
(40:36) Mercedes Moné four-way TBS Championship with Alex Windsor push continuing
(43:32) Nigel McGuinness return against Zack Sabre Jr for IWGP Heavyweight Championship
(45:37) Hurt Syndicate tag title defense becomes three-way after tournament time limit draw
(51:44) Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunion got there with a nonsensical story
(58:43) Lights out steel cage match and concerns over Will Ospreay’s herniated disc injury
(1:12:00) Hangman Page vs MJF world title match disappointment after storyline reversal
(1:22:08) Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 Climax victory and AEW return implications
(1:26:05) Collision tapings preview include Young Bucks vs Paragon and Takeshita returning vs. Ishii
(1:28:34) Zach’s email about Jericho departure and AEW feedback
(1:37:45) Trivia covering August wrestling history
(1:49:41) Closing remarks and next week preview
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
