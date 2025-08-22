FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Summerslam reaction, Heyman’s comments on TNA, Nexus, Lance Cade, ROH booking change (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 16 and 17, 2010.

On the Aug. 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed the WWE Summerslam PPV, potential follow-up on Raw with Nexus vs. WWE, an accurate prediction that Darren Young would be determined as the Weakest Link in Nexus, the PPV booking, differences between Summerslam and TNA Hardcore Justice, whether Paul Bearer could be involved in the latest Kane vs. Undertaker feud, Paul Heyman’s comments about TNA today, and much more.

Then on the Aug. 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell took an hour of calls on a variety of subjects including Lance Cade, ROH’s booking change, Summerslam and the follow-up on Raw, Justin Gabriel, Raw’s mystery G.M. ideas, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the previous week’s Whole F’n Show and Reaction.

