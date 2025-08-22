FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP PPV Preview: Keller & Krol preview AEW Forbidden Door with thoughts on every match with predictions + Tony Khan Media Q&A (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our AEW All In PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol. They look at the entire announced line-up with a mix of predictions and analysis of the build.
After that, we present the Tony Khan media Q&A from Thursday discussing primarily Forbidden Door but also other topics.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.