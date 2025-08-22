FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP PPV Preview: Keller & Krol preview AEW Forbidden Door with thoughts on every match with predictions + Tony Khan Media Q&A (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our AEW All In PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol. They look at the entire announced line-up with a mix of predictions and analysis of the build.

After that, we present the Tony Khan media Q&A from Thursday discussing primarily Forbidden Door but also other topics.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO