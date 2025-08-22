WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/22): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on John Cena appearance, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz, Flair vs. Niven, R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 22, 2025

DUBLIN, IRELAND AT 3ARENA

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,068 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 9,151. The arena has a capacity of approximately 9,300 when configured for seated events and up to 13,000 for standing events.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were standing with microphones to welcome everyone to the first-ever major live WWE event in Dublin (though it aired on tape delay on the USA network). Several wrestlers were shown arriving to the arena including Logan Paul, The Street Profits, Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, Charlotte Flair, and Piper Niven with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. The audience was very hyped and the football/soccer chants began.

– RAW Superstar and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made a surprise entrance to a huge ovation in her native country. Becky had a royal blue fur coat on and held the white strapped championship belt high on her way to the ring. The sold out crowd chanted for Becky as she soaked it all in. She was pumped up as she touted that this was the first-ever major televised live event held in Dublin. She talked about watching a WWE show as a child and was so excited when Randy Orton noticed her. Becky told the crowd that they didn’t deserve to be on television and told them that she’d petitioned in the back to get the show cancelled.

The crowd chanted “We Want Lyra.” Becky said Lyra never gets another shot at her title so they should save their breath. She said that no one in the audience has a face for television and they don’t appreciate Becky. She said that she is their hero, but she has to tell them she is even though that isn’t how “hero-ing” works. Becky referred to herself as the great female wrestler of all time and mentioned that Sports Illustrated, an American publication, agreed. Becky bragged about winning in the main event of Wrestlemania 35, being a best-selling author, being a grand slam champion, and having a hot American husband. Becky said she deserved a parade or a mural. The crowd chanted “C.M. Punk”, to which Becky replied, “no one wants that old ass.” Becky said that instead, she had to come home, get off of her first class jet, walk through the airport, and then not see her face anywhere. She instead sees the faces of rugby players or boxers like Katie Taylor, or the pretentious Bono who should take his sunglasses off indoors because only wrestlers should do that. Becky’s rant was interrupted by the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

A moderate “Tiffy Time” chant broke out. Stratton told Becky that she was on the wrong show and that “Rebecca” could leave. Stratton said that on behalf of everyone in Dublin, she’d make Becky leave. Nia Jax came out to weigh in, wondering why Stratton was concerning herself with Becky. Nia went in and blindsided Stratton with a right hand. Becky and Jax momentarily ganged up on Stratton until Jade Cargill came out to make the save. All four women faced each other in the ring. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out on stage and mentioned that he thought it would be fun to have Becky on Smackdown tonight in Dublin. He then made a main event tag team match for tonight between the four grapplettes.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Not a huge surprise that Becky would make an appearance since in WWE math “pop a crowd with a hometown hero > brand exclusivity.” It was a pretty good promo by Becky and was aided by the hot crowd. It’s also yet another tag team match made during an opening segment of a WWE tv show, playa.)

– Carmelo Hayes talked backstage to Fraxiom. They told Hayes that they were impressed with him but he needed to stop listening to the Miz because he’s a schemer. Miz heard that and came up and yelled at Fraxiom. Carmelo defended Miz and touted his many career accomplishments. Hayes said that their tag team was in the position because Miz was smarter than everyone else. Hayes and Miz made their entrance for the opening match. [c]

The Motor City Machine Guns made their “shots firing” entrance. Tessitore mentioned that they have had great matches recently but haven’t won in their last six contests.

(1) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. MELO DON’T MIZ (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Miz wanted to start the match and told Hayes to trust him. But as soon as the bell rang Hayes immediately tagged in. The crowd actually chanted “We Want Miz.” Hayes pretended he was going to tag out but pulled his hand away to taunt the crowd. Sabin executed two armdrags, leading to Hayes accidentally tagging out. The Guns knocked Hayes off the apron, double clotheslined Miz to the floor, and then hit them both with stereo baseball slides. Sabin took flight and nailed a dive through the ropes on Miz and Hayes. [c]

Shelley made a tag to Sabin and Sabin entered with a cross-body off the top rope onto Miz. Sabin then hit a tornado DDT on Miz from the second rope and covered for a two-count. Shelley tagged in and Miz didn’t see it. So, the Guns were able to hit a double-team move on him, but Hayes broke up the pin attempt. The Guns hit the double-team facial on Hayes, who was still the illegal man. The crowd chanted “TNA, TNA.” The Guns wanted to hit the Skull and Bones but Miz escaped. Miz attempted a Skull Crushing Finale, but Sabin countered with a hip toss. Hayes made a blind tag that Sabin didn’t see and came in with a La Mistica that led to a nearfall. Hayes was about to go for the Nothing but Net legdrop, but just like last week Miz inexplicably tagged himself in. Hayes argued with him until Sabin pushed Hayes into Miz, knocking him off the apron to the floor. However, Hayes flipped over and hit a lungblower on Sabin. When he turned around Shelley clotheslined him to the floor. Miz, who was still legal, snuck in and covered for the three-count. Tessitore pointed out that the reason he got the pin was because of Hayes’s lungblower. Miz and Hayes celebrated on the outside and Hayes didn’t seem too upset about Miz poaching the win.

WINNERS: Melo Don’t MIz via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This is what I wrote last week when they announced this match for tonight:

Let’s play a game called “what’s gonna happen next week”. I’ll start. During this tag match that was just made, Lumis and Gacy will once again be shown in the crowd. And once again Hayes will be about to win the match against the Guns, but Miz will find a way to steal the glory. It will be almost exactly how it happened this week. Ok…now it’s your turn. I’ll wait.

Ok so I was half right. BTW, Miz DID cover for the WIN. I’m not sure that is as atrocious as Tessitore claimed considering Miz was the legal man the whole time.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Jimmy Uso in the back area, congratulating him on the news about his baby. She also said happy birthday to the Usos who turned 40 today. Sami Zayn walked up (to huge cheers) and hugged Jimmy, telling him that his baby will always have an uncle in Sammy Uso. Sami and Jimmy were about to do their fun handshake but Solo and the MFTs interrupted. Solo said that when the newborn arrives it will have plenty of uncles in his family. Solo said that Jimmy could name the baby after him. Jimmy gave the “no yeet” sign. Sami told Solo that he longer was dealing with underdog Sami Zayn, he was dealing with Wrestlemania main eventer Sami Zayn.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Congratulations to Jimmy and Trinity. We love love here.)

– Charlotte Flair was shown walking in the back. [c]

Piper Niven was already in the ring for the next match. Flair made her entrance for the next match. Alexa Bliss, who likely didn’t make the trip overseas, was not with her. Tessitore pointed out all her many accomplishments when they were displayed on a graphic.

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green)

Flair gained the advantage by doing a cartwheel and snagging Niven in a headlock. Flair mockingly saluted Niven. Niven ran into a big boot and Flair hit a cross-body and covered for a quick nearfall. Chelsea Green got up on the apron and distracted Flair long enough for Niven to capitalize and hit a Bossman slam as they went to a split screen. [c]

Niven was covering Flair for a two-count when they returned from the break. Niven scaled the ropes and missed a Vader bomb. Flair took Niven to the chophouse and then hit a walk-over clothesline and more big boots that felled the powerhouse Niven. Barrett pointed out that Green was in panic mode on the outside. Flair did a crotch top toward Green and nailed a beautiful moonsault from the top. She covered Niven for a good nearfall. Flair with a quick spear and cover for another two-count. Green got up on the apron again but Flair hit her off and locked in the Figure 8 on Niven. Green snuck in and raked her face to break the hold. That allowed Niven to hit a Michinoku driver and cover for the upset win.

WINNER: Piper Niven by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Flair did a good job in this match and Niven earned a much much needed win. I recommend Flair stick to doing THAT moonsault rather than the ugly one she does to the floor. It looks fantastic and probably hurts less.)

– In the back, Kiana James was telling Giulia that she had several negotiations waiting for her to sign off on. Michin and her kendo stick came up and told Giulia that she wanted an appointment with the champ. James reminded Michin that she needed to go through her to get to Giulia. Michin said she will go through both of them to get the title. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Michin might as well name her pet stick. How about Sticky? Stickler? Stickler’s Mom?.)

[HOUR TWO]

– John Cena made his way to the ring to a huge crowd response, wearing black, yellow, orange, and green ring gear to represent the colors of Ireland. A fan had a sign that said “Cena > Guinness.” The “Ole, Ole, Ole” chants started up. Cena stood in the middle of the ring and pointed at ring announcer Mark Nash to give him his GOAT announcing treatment. Cena saluted the audience (and I guess technically everyone watching on TV). Logan Paul came out, wearing street clothes, before Cena had a chance to say anything. Paul threw his gum into the crowd. Paul said it is always good to be back in England and called the Irish fans drunk failures and leprechauns. Paul called Cena a professional pretender and an actor who knows how to wrestle. Paul told the loud crowd to shut up and wondered why everyone still calls him an outsider even though he’s been doing this for four years. He said that he is exactly who he says he is while Cena is a corporate pawn. Paul said if he wants attention he doesn’t have to get naked at the Oscars to get it. Paul told the crowd to shut up again.

Paul asked the audience who the real imposter was, him, the guy who puts his body on the line at every PLE, or Cena, the guy who has been doing the same five moves for 23 years. He said he was Logan Paul and he is here to stay. He told Cena that it was his house now. The crowd called Paul a wanker. Cena finally spoke and said that Logan Paul is a tremendous athlete, a future WWE Champion, a future Wrestlemania main event, and it makes Cena upset. Cena told the crowd that they are stuck with him. He said that he isn’t an outsider; he’s a disappointment. Cena walked out to the ringside Prime station and said that Paul uses the WWE as a branding opportunity so he can buy more Pokemon cards. Cena knocked over the Prime display. He clarified Paul’s earlier comments by adding that Paul has had a grand total of 23 matches while Cena has been doing this for 23 years. Cena rattled off more of his accomplishments that happened off-camera while Paul was making Vines with his brother. Cena said he always asks himself what he can give to the business and that Paul asks himself what he can take from the business. Paul wanted to talk and Cena told him to shut his mouth because he was dropping wisdom on him. Cene called Paul a parasite.

Cena talked about how the fans wanted to see him wrestle others during his final run like Dominik Mysterio, A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu, to name a few. The crowd chanted for Styles. Cena said the fans think he is wasting his time with Paul. But now Clash in Paris is the most important match in Paul’s life. Cena said that this is never “your” house because it’s always the fans’ world. Cena brought up Paul’s legal troubles which drew a big reaction. He said the only agreement they have is that Paul better bring his A-game to Paris because Cena will. Cena said that he would beat the shiit out of Paul in Paris. Paul knocked his hat off and provoked Cena. Cena picked him up and hit an AA. Cena’s music played.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cena just buried Paul in the same way he buried Austin Theory a few years ago. Theory still hasn’t recovered. However, the difference is that Paul is such an incredible heat magnet that he will be fine. )

– Tiffany Stratton confronted Jade Cargill in the back. Stratton told Jade that she didn’t need her help, while Jade said she wanted Stratton at 100%. Jade also said that after they their match she is coming for Stratton’s championship.

– The Street Profits, with B-Fab went to the ring for the next match. [c]

– Logan Paul was fuming as he walked down a hallway and Drew McIntyre was waiting for him. Drew accused Paul of being scared of Cena, but Drew said that it isn’t 2010 Cena anymore. McIntyre told Paul that he is in his prime and he needed to make this right. He told him to think about what Drew did to Cody Rhodes. McIntyre told him to do whatever it takes.

The MFT group made their way to the ring.

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w./B-Fab) vs. MFTs (J.C. Mateo & Tonga Loa w/Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga)

Angelo Dawkins and Tonga Loa started things up in what Tessitore referred to as a “power matchup.” Dawkins hit a nice dropkick. Montez Ford tagged in and hit a nicer one. Ford with a standing moonsault and a cover for a one-count. J.C. Mateo tagged in and an “OTC” chant broke out. Ford hit a rocker dropper to take Mateo down and immediately launched again into his arm pumping gesture. Loa pulled Ford out to the floor and rammed him shoulder-first into the ringpost as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

Mateo hit an impressive standing moonsault of his own and covered for a two-count. Mateo missed a splash in the corner, who then tagged out. Ford dodged Loa and collapsed, then crawled and made a hot tag. Dawkins was on fire with his spinning flying elbow and spinning Stinger splash. Dawkins lifted Mateo up onto his shoulders, but Mateo slid off and caught Dawkins in a waistlock. Ford made a blind tag and the Profits hit a 3D type maneuver on Mateo. Ford covered but Loa saved his partner. Ford clotheslined Loa to the floor. Mateo rolled up Ford, but he escaped and hit a big high knee. Ford went to the tope but Talla Tonga knocked him off. Mateo hit the Tour of the Islands and covered, but Ford kicked out. Jimmy Uso showed up and hit Talla with a chair. He tried again, but Talla booted it back into his face. Talla fought Jimmy out into the crowd. Sami Zayn showed up and hit a Helluva kick on Solo. Sami Ran off into the crowd. Back in the ring, Dawkins hit a Sky High and Ford hit a frog slash on Mateo. Ford covered for the one…two…three.

Barrett pointed out that The Street Profits earned a #1 contender match for next week.

WINNERS: The Street Profits by pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good tag match on a show that has at least two “good” tag matches every week. Tonight’s were about determining #1 contenders, which is totally fine. Hopefully they continue to create feuds between two teams at a time too.)

– Aleister Black was shown preparing for the next match. [c]

The end of Black’s entrance was shown. Then a video played with R-Truth saying that he accidentally flew to Dublin, Georgia by mistake. He said it was his bad. But he said he made a call, so say hello to his little friend. Damian Priest went to the ring instead and went after Black. Priest pummeled Black in the corner and threw him to the outside. Priest wanted to hit a Razor’s Edge on Black through the announce table, but several officials came out to break things up. Priest and Black kept breaking free and fighting each other.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Classic Truth comedy. I’m glad we are getting that again rather than serious Truth/Killings. Priest and Black had good fire during their pull-apart.)

– The announcers mentioned that there still wasn’t a medical update on Cody Rhodes and then they started to show what McIntyre did to him last week. It got cut off though because Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside. He asked if there had been a medical update on Cody Rhodes yet, but there hadn’t. The fans sang in their typical European-style for McIntyre. He went into the ring and called Cody a “little bitch.” McIntyre told Cody to hold the belt tight, take some selfies with it now, because inevitably he will have to fight Drew McIntyre. He said that next time he fights him he’s going to pin him and take that title. McIntyre said that Cody had no friends left in WWE. The crowd cheered for some reason. Suddenly Randy Orton showed up behind McIntyre in the ring and he RKO’d McIntyre. The crowd started a “I Hear Voices in My Head” concert as they tend to do these days.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m surprised they haven’t officially made the WWE Championship match between Cody and Drew yet, considering the PLE is next weekend. Welcome back Randy Orton.)

– Becky Lynch and Nia Jax were in the back getting ready for the main event. Jax said that they needed to get on the same page. Lynch said that they were still mortal enemies and that Jax needed to get on the same page as Lynch. [c]

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card in Lyon, France which includes:

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn (United States Championship)

The Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz (#1 Contenders match)

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Secret Hervice (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

– All the competitors made their typical entrances for the main event of the evening.

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON & JADE CARGILL vs. BECKY LYNCH & NIA JAX

Almost right after the bell rang Stratton hit a flipping dive to the outside onto both opponents. Stratton landed flat on her back. Becky prevented Stratton from getting in the ring, holding her down so Jax could drop a big leg on her. Jax covered and got a two-count as they went to a split-screen. [c]

Becky and Jade tagged in and squared off for the first time. Jade dominated with power and hit a spinebuster. Becky tried to come off the top rope, but Jade caught her and hit a fallaway slam and a splash in the corner. Jade hit a sitout powerbomb that earned her a nearfall. The crowd was behind Jade, even against the hometown “hero.” Jax made a blind tag and squashed Jade. Becky walked off and abandoned her partner. Jade was going to hit the Annihilator, but Jade got up and powerbombed her. Stratton hit her moonsault and Jade came off the top with a splash and cover for the victory.

WINNERS: Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill by pinfall in 7:00.

– John Cena was leaving the dressing room and was interrupted by Nick Aldis. Aldis told him that he just talked to Brock Lesnar. Then, out of nowhere Logan Paul showed up and punched Cena in the mouth, knocking him down. Aldis yelled at Paul. Paul ran away and Aldis tended to Cena while he was on the floor.