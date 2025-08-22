WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/19): Latest viewership and key demo data, ten-week rolling average, comparison to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (8/19) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 675,000 viewers, compared to 728,000 the prior week and the 740,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 686,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 639,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 603,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 720,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 692,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.15 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s match

Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (with special guest referee Masha Slamovich) – Six-Woman Tag Team match

Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs – Philadelphia Street Fight

Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe go face-to-face

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page to offer Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…